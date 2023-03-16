Viral video: Pakistani actor grooves to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, netizens call him 'Pak ka Ranbir Kapoor'

screengrab

New Delhi: Pakistani weddings, like Indian weddings, are known for being lively and joyful. Despite being separated by a Line of Control, the two countries are united by their passion of music and fashion. Pakistanis appreciate watching Bollywood films, while Indians enjoy watching Pakistani shows. Despite the political division, an invisible thread connects the two countries. Recently, Pakistani actor Hammad Shoaib was spotted dancing to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar movie at a wedding, and a video of his performance quickly went viral.

Hammad Shoaib can be seen dancing to the music in the video. He's dressed all in black for the epic performance. People around him clap and cheer for him as he delivers a vibrant performance. Many on social media are praising the actor for lighting up wedding celebration with his 'phenomenon' performance and 'rocking the dance floor'.

The clip garnered a whopping 2.2 million views after being shared online. Netizens thoroughly enjoyed his engeretic dance performance and took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

“He looks exactly look like Ranbir Kapoor,” expressed a YouTube user. “Ranbir Kapoor jaisa lagra hai ye,” commented another. “Wow what a sizzling performance” posted a third. “Pakistani actor ne umda dance kiya,” wrote a fourth.