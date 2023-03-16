Search icon
Viral video: Pakistani actor grooves to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, netizens call him 'Pak ka Ranbir Kapoor'

Recently, Pakistani actor Hammad Shoaib was spotted dancing to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar movie at a wedding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Pakistani weddings, like Indian weddings, are known for being lively and joyful. Despite being separated by a Line of Control, the two countries are united by their passion of music and fashion. Pakistanis appreciate watching Bollywood films, while Indians enjoy watching Pakistani shows. Despite the political division, an invisible thread connects the two countries.  Recently, Pakistani actor  Hammad Shoaib was spotted dancing to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar movie at a wedding, and a video of his performance quickly went viral. 

Hammad Shoaib can be seen dancing to the music in the video. He's dressed all in black for the epic performance. People around him clap and cheer for him as he delivers a vibrant performance. Many on social media are praising the actor for lighting up wedding celebration with his 'phenomenon' performance and 'rocking the dance floor'.

The clip garnered a whopping 2.2 million views after being shared online. Netizens thoroughly enjoyed  his engeretic dance performance and took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

“He looks exactly look like Ranbir Kapoor,” expressed a YouTube user. “Ranbir Kapoor jaisa lagra hai ye,” commented another. “Wow what a sizzling performance” posted a third. “Pakistani actor ne umda dance kiya,” wrote a fourth.

 

Holi 2023: Take care of your skin with these ultimate skin care tips
Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
