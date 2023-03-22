Viral video: Pakistan TV anchor continues live show amid strong tremors as earthquake shakes studio

Screen Grab

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked the Hindu Kush area of Afghanistan on Tuesday night, causing widespread shaking over northern India and neighbouring Pakistan. Several videos showing terrified residents fleeing their houses as the ground under them shook may be seen on the internet.

A video documenting the devastating effects of the earthquake in Pakistan has just gone viral online. In the 31-second clip, an earthquake shakes a news studio in Peshawar, Pakistan.

A viewer of the video tweeted it out with the following remarks: "Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Bravo anchor continued his live program in the ongoing earthquake."

Mahshriq TV is a local Pashto TV channel, and in the video, the news caster remains calm while the studio shakes. Behind him in the newsroom, TV displays and other machinery are also violently trembling.

The earthquake's epicentre was located 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm, close to the country's borders with both Pakistan and Tajikistan. According to Geo News, numerous structures collapsed in Pakistan due to the earthquake, which killed nine people, including two women, and wounded more than 160.

Late on Tuesday night, residents of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) in India experienced strong earthquakes that lasted for more than a minute. Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan too witnessed powerful aftershocks. Not a single person was reported dead, and no buildings were destroyed.

Since the Indian tectonic plate is moving northward into the Eurasian plate, there is seismic activity throughout a large portion of South Asia.