Days after India launched Operation Sindoor, many reports are coming to light about how much damage India inflicted on Pakistan’s land, military equipment, and other aspects. A video has gone viral on social media showing Pakistan’s retired Air Marshal Masood Akhtar publicly accepting that his country's crucial Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft sustained damage during the operation.

In a TV interview, Akhtar said, “They [Indian forces] fired four back-to-back BrahMos missiles—surface-to-surface or air-to-surface, I’m not sure, our pilots rushed to secure the aircraft, but the missiles kept coming. Unfortunately, the fourth one hit the hangar at Bholari airbase, where one of our AWACS was standing. It was damaged.”

The video was posted by conflict-tracking platform Frontal Force on X. Before the video was shown on social media, Indian Air Marshal AK Bharti verified that 11 Pakistani air bases were hit in India’s recent precision strikes in under three hours. He said, “A decision was taken to strike where it would hurt,” and explained how Indian military was successful in making a precise, synchronised and measured attack on important Pakistani defence installations. “Aggression will not be tolerated,” he later added.

India launched the strikes on Pakistan on the night of May 9–10 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The Indian Armed Forces' May 7 precision strikes under Operation Sindoor have dismantled nine major terror camps associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Five of the nine terror camps were located in PoK, and the other four in Pakistan. More than 100 terrorists were eliminated during Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the April 22 terror attacks.According to Ghai, the eliminated terrorists included those involved in the 1999 Indian Airlines flight (IC-814) hijacking and the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.