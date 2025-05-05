In an unusual and strange incident, a person who calls himself a doctor, claims to have ‘restored’ a child’s hearing by rudely slapping his ears multiple times. He also claims that he could restore a person’s hearing abilities as Allah has given him special powers.

In an unusual and strange incident, a person who calls himself a doctor, claims to have ‘restored’ a child’s hearing by rudely slapping his ears multiple times. He also claims that he could restore a person’s hearing abilities as Allah has given him special powers. The video of the incident has gone heavily viral on social media. Several claims regarding the videos have been made, one of them being that it has been captured in Pakistan.

Viral video of Pakistan ENT doctor

The video shows a man slapping a child on his head and over his ears to treat his impaired hearing. He slaps the boy many times during the process of the alleged treatment. People on social media have reacted to the video, with one of them saying, “We are no longer evolving. We are going backwards.” One of them took a jibe on the video and said, “We even treat our TV remotes slapping it many times like this.”

The video has been shared for two-three days over social media and users have claimed it to belong to Pakistan. One of the users shared the video with the caption, “Pakistani ENT doctor restores deaf child's hearing.” The so-called doctor claims to treat the child with a hearing problem. He first slaps the child hard over his hears from one side, then make him repeat the word ‘Allah’ thrice and then claps from behind the boy and confirms whether he could hear him or not. The boy then turns around and confirms that he could hear.

How much truth regarding the man being a doctor, the boy actually losing his hearing ability or whether he was treated is not yet known. Reacting to the video, a man says, “You don’t need to go to medical school and spent $250,000 for your education Just go to Pakistan.” Another user joked, “lol shouldn’t there be a “don’t try this at home” caption for this vid,” using a laughing emoji at the end.

