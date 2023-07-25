Viral video: Pakistan businessman weighs bride in 70 kg gold bricks, watch

Viral video: This Pakistani tycoon reportedly lives in Dubai.

A Pakistani man in Dubai weighed his daughter in gold bricks at her wedding. The video of the incident has gone viral.

It took 70 kilograms of gold to weigh her daughter. Netizens in Pakistan have criticised the man’s brazen display of opulence at a time when his cash-strapped country is finding it difficult to foot its fuel bill.

It is a well-established tradition in Pakistan to gift gold to daughters on their wedding. However, the unidentified Pakistani businessman appears to have gone overboard when he gifted 70 kg of gold to his daughter.

The video shows the woman sitting on one side of a scale. Dozens of gold bricks balance her weight on the equipment.

This Pakistani tycoon reportedly lives in Dubai. His identity, however, is unknown.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Tahir, the bride, claimed the bricks weren’t made of real gold.