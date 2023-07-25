Headlines

Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

Delhi-NCR: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad; check weather forecast

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

‘Switch ON’ to the New Phase of Light wit Loom Solar

The 10 Best Online Resume Builders in India [2023]

Viral

Viral video: Pakistan businessman weighs bride in 70 kg gold bricks, watch

Viral video: This Pakistani tycoon reportedly lives in Dubai.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

A Pakistani man in Dubai weighed his daughter in gold bricks at her wedding. The video of the incident has gone viral.

It took 70 kilograms of gold to weigh her daughter. Netizens in Pakistan have criticised the man’s brazen display of opulence at a time when his cash-strapped country is finding it difficult to foot its fuel bill.

It is a well-established tradition in Pakistan to gift gold to daughters on their wedding. However, the unidentified Pakistani businessman appears to have gone overboard when he gifted 70 kg of gold to his daughter.

The video shows the woman sitting on one side of a scale. Dozens of gold bricks balance her weight on the equipment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This Pakistani tycoon reportedly lives in Dubai. His identity, however, is unknown.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Tahir, the bride, claimed the bricks weren’t made of real gold.

