Viral video: Pack of dogs chase away mighty lion in Gujarat, netizens say 'apni gali me..'

screengrab

New Delhi: Not only humans, but also carnivores, frighten the animal world. You've probably seen videos of lions or tigers preying on deer or goats, but the video you're about to view isn't something you see every day. It shows a group of dogs chasing a lion from the streets. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer renowned for sharing interesting wildlife content, posted this scary yet fascinating clip on Twitter.

The lion can be seen freely roaming around the village in the footage before a pack of dogs rushes in and chases the majestic lion away. The big cat quickly ran towards a herd of cows that was close. The incident occurred in village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath.

The video, which was posted a few hours ago, has received over 8,000 views on Twitter and a variety of responses.

The video has sparked a discussion about territory and how animals will go to any length to defend it from other species. Dogs are no exception. Others called attention to the plight of animals like this one who come to the area in quest of food. "The dogs very well know that it is wiser to keep a safe distance from the lion," one user commented. "Unity is strength," wrote another user. "King of the Streets vs. King of the Jungle," the third penned.