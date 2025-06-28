When we think that someone shows off their car by driving crazily on a road we might have missed something big. Flaunting reached another level when a car owner came up with the most unusual idea of parking his car. At a time when parking space creates a ruckus among people who fight for its space, making it a reputational subject, this Punjabi man has distanced himself from this regular tension by creating a parking space in a highly secluded place, where literally no one can fight over it.

Unusual parking space

A man took his parking space to literally another level by building parking space for his Mahindra Scorpio inside his building on the first floor. A video of the parking space has now gone viral on Instagram, which garnered over 10,000 likes. The man in the video can be seen showing the viral parking spot, which was inside his house on the first floor, confusing the people about how he would take out his big Scorpio car.

The caption of the video reads, “When Punjabis love their car, they take it to new heights — literally! This proud Scorpio owner built a special second-floor space just for his beloved ride. Only in Punjab! Pure swag, pure love for wheels!” The video was shared by the user with the handle name, punjabinsta.in.

The owner of the car shows his building and highlights his parking space by pointing out with his finger towards the first floor. As the video proceeds, the man zooms in on his parked car that seems as if he has preserved a precious diamond.

Netizens react

While many netizens have appreciated his skills, some have even joked, saying, “punjabi’s love for scorpio mahindra is unmeasurable.” A user joked by saying, “Show room feeling ...bhai ki.”