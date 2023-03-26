Viral video: Old man tries to play with crab, and then the animal reacted

screengrab

New Delhi: Many fascinating and entertaining videos can be found on the Internet. To increase the fun factor, creators will sometimes test out some unusual things. A small clip shared by @0ddIyterrifying shows a man having fun by playing with a crab.

In the footage, the man initially attempts to play with a crab. The aquatic animal was also shocked at first. The man did not stop there and continued to play with crab. The crab appears to have had enough of this man's antics and quickly grabbed his nose with its powerful claws. The man was taken aback and frightened. Despite this, he attempted to wiggle his nose free from the crab's grasp, but he couldn't save himself. In slow motion, the crab grabs the man's nose with all its might. This clip has left people shocked and it may send a shiver down your spine as well.

The clip has received over 174,000 views and countless comments. People were shocked when they saw the video and remarked that the man must have been insane to carry off such a dangerous stunt.

"Please put her back in the see." one user wrote. "It is not a toy for your entertainment," second user noted. "Sure, but why is he biting like that? Is it simply a fear of being handled, and how would you go about preventing him? I imagine she'd keep biting if you put her down until you got further away?" wrote a third user.