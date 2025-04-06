An old man selling dry fruits shares his heartbreaking story of love, loss, and survival, leaving the internet deeply moved.

A heartwarming video is going viral on social media, showing an elderly man selling dry fruits like dates and roasted chana (chickpeas) on the streets. In the video, a man inside a car speaks to the old vendor, asking him questions about his life. What follows is an emotional and touching conversation that has left people on the internet teary-eyed.

The elderly man shares that he is originally from Hyderabad but has been living in a different city for the past two months. He explains that someone fooled him into coming to this new place, and since then, he has been all alone. With no one to help him, he manages to get by each day selling dry fruits. He spends Rs 150 daily to sleep in a small hotel room at night.



When the man in the car asks about his children, the vendor replies that he doesn’t have any kids, only brothers and sisters. Then, the man asks him why he never had children. The old man softly says that he was married once, but his wife passed away just 1 year, 3 months, and 5 days after their wedding. His voice chokes up as he speaks about her.

The video becomes even more emotional when the man in the car asks why he never got married again. The elderly vendor replies with a line that melted hearts everywhere: he had made a promise to his wife, that he would only meet her again in heaven, and that he would never marry anyone else. “She was my love,” he says, with a peaceful but heavy heart.

The comments on the video are full of love, respect, and prayers for the old man. Many people expressed how his words touched their souls and reminded them of the true meaning of love and loyalty. The video is a powerful reminder that sometimes, the most beautiful stories come from the most unexpected places.