Viral video: 'Oh my friend Ganesha...': Little boy's heartfelt chant for god will melt your heart! WATCH

A heartfelt video of a little boy crying and chanting 'Oh my friend Ganesha' is melting hearts online.

As the nation is steeped in devotion towards Lord Ganesh amid the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi which began yesterday, i.e., September 6, a heartfelt video of a little body crying and chanting 'Oh my friend Ganesha' is melting hearts online.

The old video features a kid sitting near a river as the Lord Ganesh idol is ready for immersion, as per the ritual. The kid is seen inconsolably crying for the deity, while carrying the idol in his lap.

The kid can be heard chanting, "Oh my friend Ganesha! Tu rehna saath hamesha!" (Oh my friend Ganesha! Be with me forever).

Poeple present around were captured consoling the kid, but he seemed in no mood for letting go of his 'friend Ganesha'. As the priest approaches the kid to take the idol for immersion, he hugs it even tighter and cries more.

The priest can be heard saying, "Let him go, he will come again!"

The video shared by an 'X' user under the name Neha Singh Rathore is making everyone's eyes welled up.

ये भविष्य के धर्मगुरु हैं.



अपने बच्चों को इनसे धर्म की शिक्षा लेने के लिए तैयार कर लीजिए.



इनका भविष्य तो उज्ज्वल है.



आपके बच्चों का पता नहीं!



हर ठग और बेईमान के अच्छे दिन आ गये हैं. pic.twitter.com/V7rQHzYA1G — Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger) September 5, 2024

The kid's deep devotion and affection towards Lord Ganesh has touched so many hearts.

“This unconditional love is true devotion,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Don’t go Bappa, don’t go. This is the wish of an innocent little boy. Touching.”

“Ganpati Bappa Morya, come soon next year", a third commented.

Lord Ganesh is often referred to as 'Vighnaharta' (remover of obstacles). The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much zeal and fervour in several parts of the country. People bring idols of the deity to their homes and worship them throughout the festival.

On the final day of the festivities, the idol is taken to water bodies for immersion. It is deemed that 'Ganpati Bappa' takes away the miseries and obstacles from one's life at the time of immersion.