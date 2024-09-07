Viral video: 'Oh my friend Ganesha...': Little boy's heartfelt chant for god will melt your heart! WATCH

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Manipur: 6 killed as fresh violence erupts, bunkers destroyed in Churachandpur, choppers on patrol

In a first, Pakistan Army officially admits role in 1999 Kargil War; check details

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

'Ready to contest elections...': AAP MP's SHOCKING remarks amid speculations of tie-up with Congress in Haryana

AUS vs SCO: Josh Inglis slams Australia's fastest-ever T20I century, breaks own record, surpasses Maxwell-Finch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In a first, Pakistan Army officially admits role in 1999 Kargil War; check details

In a first, Pakistan Army officially admits role in 1999 Kargil War; check details

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

'Ready to contest elections...': AAP MP's SHOCKING remarks amid speculations of tie-up with Congress in Haryana

'Ready to contest elections...': AAP MP's SHOCKING remarks amid speculations of tie-up with Congress in Haryana

Seven Indian foods from different cities that will make you drool 

Seven Indian foods from different cities that will make you drool 

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

9 richest film families of Bollywood

9 richest film families of Bollywood

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

Tamannaah Bhatia lands in trouble for bold photoshoot as Radha, deletes pics after trolling: 'She needs to learn...'

Tamannaah Bhatia lands in trouble for bold photoshoot as Radha, deletes pics after trolling: 'She needs to learn...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: 'Oh my friend Ganesha...': Little boy's heartfelt chant for god will melt your heart! WATCH

A heartfelt video of a little boy crying and chanting 'Oh my friend Ganesha' is melting hearts online.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

Viral video: 'Oh my friend Ganesha...': Little boy's heartfelt chant for god will melt your heart! WATCH
A grab of the viral video (Photo/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As the nation is steeped in devotion towards Lord Ganesh amid the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi which began yesterday, i.e., September 6, a heartfelt video of a little body crying and chanting 'Oh my friend Ganesha' is melting hearts online. 

The old video features a kid sitting near a river as the Lord Ganesh idol is ready for immersion, as per the ritual. The kid is seen inconsolably crying for the deity, while carrying the idol in his lap. 

The kid can be heard chanting, "Oh my friend Ganesha! Tu rehna saath hamesha!" (Oh my friend Ganesha! Be with me forever). 

Poeple present around were captured consoling the kid, but he seemed in no mood for letting go of his 'friend Ganesha'. As the priest approaches the kid to take the idol for immersion, he hugs it even tighter and cries more. 

The priest can be heard saying, "Let him go, he will come again!"

The video shared by an 'X' user under the name Neha Singh Rathore is making everyone's eyes welled up. 

 

The kid's deep devotion and affection towards Lord Ganesh has touched so many hearts. 

“This unconditional love is true devotion,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Don’t go Bappa, don’t go. This is the wish of an innocent little boy. Touching.”

“Ganpati Bappa Morya, come soon next year", a third commented.

Lord Ganesh is often referred to as 'Vighnaharta' (remover of obstacles). The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much zeal and fervour in several parts of the country. People bring idols of the deity to their homes and worship them throughout the festival. 

On the final day of the festivities, the idol is taken to water bodies for immersion. It is deemed that 'Ganpati Bappa' takes away the miseries and obstacles from one's life at the time of immersion. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: This Bengaluru auto driver slaps a girl for..., reason will shock you

Viral video: This Bengaluru auto driver slaps a girl for..., reason will shock you

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024:10 best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024:10 best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa

Harnessing the power of big data: The Journey of a principal data engineer

Harnessing the power of big data: The Journey of a principal data engineer

Know educational qualification of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, his wife Taruna Verma

Know educational qualification of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, his wife Taruna Verma

Thangalaan actor Daniel Caltagirone reacts to British actors being typecast as 'tyrants' in Indian cinema | Exclusive

Thangalaan actor Daniel Caltagirone reacts to British actors being typecast as 'tyrants' in Indian cinema | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement