Viral video of youths jamming to Hanuman Chalisa outside Gurugram cafe wins hearts on the internet

New Delhi: It's the first day of Chaitra Navratri, and a video that perfectly matches the energy of the day is getting viral. Well, the clip shows group of youth reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside a cafe. The video was recorded in Gurugram, Haryana, outside a cafe. According to ANI, the group jams to Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday.

#WATCH | Haryana: Spiritual jamming by youths outside a cafe in Gurugram.



Youth outside this cafe chant Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/EMDKppoqVu — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

In the video, a group of mostly young males and a few women can be seen jamming to Hanuman Chalisa outside a cafe. While chanting the bhajan, two men played guitars, another a dholak, and others used their hands to generate beats and clap. As the group sings with bhakti together, an electric energy permeates the area with Lord Hanuman chants. Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is thought to bring good fortunes and protect against negative energy.

So far, the short yet heart touching clip has received nearly 3 lakh views. Twitter users were highly captivated and impressed by the young folks jamming out to Hanuman Chalisa.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral clip:

Amazing.!! Such positivity in the video. Imagines vibes at the place. — Priyanka (Astrology Guidance) (@AstroAmigo) March 22, 2023