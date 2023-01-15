Viral video of woman wiping windows while standing on ledge of tall building gives netizens goosebumps

Photo: Twitter/@ibraghsh

Some people are obsessive about cleanliness and will sometimes go to great lengths to keep their environment spotless. A recent video showed a woman taking cleaning her apartment a little too far to remove every inch of dirt. In the widely shared video, the woman could be seen cleaning a window while standing at the edge of a tall building.

The woman can be seen in the now-viral video balancing without a safety harness on the dangerously small platform. The camera pans out to display how tall the tower is as she keeps wiping and cleaning the windows. In the video posted by ABC News on Instagram, the woman is seen cleaning windows while positioned on the ledge. It is still unknown where this incident occurred.

The woman was cleaning the window while putting herself in grave danger, which shocked online viewers. More than 10 lakh people have watched the popular video, and it has received more than 28,000 likes. After watching the trending video, more than 2500 internet users posted comments. "Am I the only one who got anxious watching this?" asked one user. While someone else made the hilarious remark, "When mother-in-law want to come visit," in comment section.

A woman was spotted standing on the ledge of a high-rise apartment building in Medellín, Colombia, cleaning windows on the 12th floor without any kind of safety harness.



