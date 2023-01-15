Search icon
Viral video of woman wiping windows while standing on ledge of tall building gives netizens goosebumps

In the widely shared video, the woman could be seen cleaning a window while standing at the edge of a tall building.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@ibraghsh

Some people are obsessive about cleanliness and will sometimes go to great lengths to keep their environment spotless. A recent video showed a woman taking cleaning her apartment a little too far to remove every inch of dirt. In the widely shared video, the woman could be seen cleaning a window while standing at the edge of a tall building.

The woman can be seen in the now-viral video balancing without a safety harness on the dangerously small platform. The camera pans out to display how tall the tower is as she keeps wiping and cleaning the windows. In the video posted by ABC News on Instagram, the woman is seen cleaning windows while positioned on the ledge. It is still unknown where this incident occurred.

The woman was cleaning the window while putting herself in grave danger, which shocked online viewers. More than 10 lakh people have watched the popular video, and it has received more than 28,000 likes. After watching the trending video, more than 2500 internet users posted comments. "Am I the only one who got anxious watching this?" asked one user. While someone else made the hilarious remark, "When mother-in-law want to come visit," in comment section.

 

 

Another viral story features Parveen Kaswan, Indian Forest Service, who frequently posts images of animals in their natural habitats. He recently tweeted a picture of the second-most-trafficked mammal on the planet, asking his followers to name it. See if you can correctly guess the name by reading the story.

READ | Viral: IFS officer shares pic of 'second most trafficked mammal on planet', can you guess the name?

 

