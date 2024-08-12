Twitter
Viral video of woman washing pistols leads police to bust illegal arms factory

The police have also registered a case against the accused under the Arms Act and are investigating the source of the supply of weapons, reported PTI.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 09:20 AM IST

Viral video of woman washing pistols leads police to bust illegal arms factory
An illegal gun factory was found by police in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district after a video of a woman washing pistols with soap went viral on social media went viral.

Following the video's verification, a team of police conducted a raid on late Fiday night on a residence in the Ganeshpura area. The house had reportedly been serving as an illegal arms production site for the past six months, the Mahua police station in-charge Pawan Singh told the media, reported PTI.

The authorities have seized three locally made pistols, numerous partially assembled weapons, and a variety of tools and materials from the illegal factory.

In a separate development, law enforcement detained a father-son duo - the woman's husband, Shakti Kapoor Sakhwar, and her father-in-law, Biharlal Sakhwar, for allegedly operating the illicit arms factory. The couple was presented in a nearby court on Saturday, with Biharlal was sent to the jail and his son Shakti placed in police custody for questioning for one day, as per police reports.

The police have also registered a case against the accused under the Arms Act and are investigating the source of the supply of weapons, reported PTI.

In another incident on Friday, a Tihar jail official was suspended for misconduct after a purported video showing him dancing at a party while brandishing a pistol surfaced on social media. In the 18-second video clip, Deepak Sharma, posted as assistant superintendent of police at the Mandoli Jail, can be seen swaying to the Bollywood song 'Khalnayak hoon main' at a party hosted by a political leader in east Delhi.

Sharma has been suspended, and a probe has been initiated by the superintendent of jail number 15, where he was kept, as per PTI's report.

