Viral video of woman performing somersault in lehenga stuns internet

In a remarkable video shared on Instagram by user Sneha Bakli, a woman defies expectations by flawlessly performing a somersault while adorned in a heavy lehenga.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

The internet is no stranger to jaw-dropping videos that leave us in awe, and the latest sensation is no exception. A video featuring a woman flawlessly executing a somersault while dressed in a heavy lehenga has taken social media by storm. The video, originally posted on Instagram by user Sneha Bakli, showcases a truly remarkable feat of agility and grace.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneha Bakli (@snehaa6943)

The video opens with a woman donning an intricate and heavy lehenga, confidently walking down a road. But what happens next is nothing short of extraordinary. In a matter of seconds, she effortlessly performs a somersault, defying the expectations of anyone who's ever attempted to move in such a weighty and cumbersome outfit. To top it off, she lands back on her feet with perfect poise and flashes a beaming smile for the camera.

In the caption accompanying the post, she playfully writes, "Leaving a little sparkle wherever I go," a sentiment that resonated with viewers who were left mesmerized by her incredible display of skill.

This captivating video was shared on October 19, and its popularity has skyrocketed. As of now, it has garnered nearly 14 million views, along with over 1.4 million likes and an abundance of comments. People from all over the world have been left astounded by her remarkable performance.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions from viewers:

One person exclaimed, "This is superb!" Clearly, the video left a lasting impression on them.

Another viewer marveled, "Wow, how do you do this? No amount of praise is enough for you." It's clear that the woman's talent is leaving quite an impact.

A third admirer shared, "Wow, delivering a masterclass in expressions. Such incredible talent." It's not just the somersault but also her captivating expressions that have won over many hearts.

"I can't stop watching this; it's mesmerizing," added a fourth. This sentiment is shared by many who find themselves hitting the replay button.

A fifth viewer commented, "So incredibly smooth, I'm left speechless." The level of skill on display is truly impressive.

Many others expressed their amazement with a unanimous "Wow" in the comments section, while numerous more showered the post with heart and fire emojis, a testament to the widespread appreciation for this astonishing display of talent.

