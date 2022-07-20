Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Woman escapes split-second before being run over by train, watch viral video

On social media, the footage of the woman crossing the tracks to retrieve her luggage has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

Woman escapes split-second before being run over by train, watch viral video
Photo: Twitter (screengrab)

Recently, a woman was seen crossing the rail tracks while having a near-death experience. On social media, the footage of the woman crossing the tracks to retrieve her luggage has gone viral.

As the train is about to arrive, a woman who had just managed to cross over notices that one of her bags had landed in the path of the train and quickly returns. To prevent being squished with the bag, she takes it and sits down with her family between the rail tracks.

 

 

IAS Awanish Sharan shared the video on Twitter. The viral video has received over 12,000 likes and over 4 lakh views so far. More than 200 users left their comments in the comments, many of whom criticised women for being careless. Some people made jokes about how important luggage is compared to life.

READ | UP farmer files complaint against ‘Indra Dev’ for persistent draught, lack of rain

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Woman escapes split-second before being run over by train, watch viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.