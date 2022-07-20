Woman escapes split-second before being run over by train, watch viral video

Photo: Twitter (screengrab)

Recently, a woman was seen crossing the rail tracks while having a near-death experience. On social media, the footage of the woman crossing the tracks to retrieve her luggage has gone viral.

As the train is about to arrive, a woman who had just managed to cross over notices that one of her bags had landed in the path of the train and quickly returns. To prevent being squished with the bag, she takes it and sits down with her family between the rail tracks.

IAS Awanish Sharan shared the video on Twitter. The viral video has received over 12,000 likes and over 4 lakh views so far. More than 200 users left their comments in the comments, many of whom criticised women for being careless. Some people made jokes about how important luggage is compared to life.

