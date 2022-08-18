Search icon
Woman dressed as 'bride' rides Bullet motorcycle in viral video: Watch

The viral video showed the woman, dressed in wedding attire, riding Royal Enfield Bullet.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

Woman dressed as 'bride' rides Bullet motorcycle in viral video: Watch
Photo: Instagram (Screengrab)

Every day, a ton of videos become viral on social media, from bizarre wedding clips to videos of people doing breath-taking stunts. A video of a lady dressed as a bride recently went viral. The viral video showed the woman, dressed in wedding attire, riding Royal Enfield Bullet. The woman was spotted riding a crimson Royal Enfield Bullet.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared 

 

A person going under the username "Vaishali Chaudhary Kutail" posted the video on Instagram. Over 10,000 people have watched the viral video so far in the four hours after it was posted.

The video gained a lot of attention with over 1500 likes. There are more than 5 lakh followers on the Instagram account that posted the popular video.

READ | Struggle story of Rapido driver shared on Twitter goes viral, touches netizens' hearts

