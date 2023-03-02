Search icon
Viral video of two reptiles fighting while standing up stuns netizens, watch

The video depicts two reptiles fighting while standing up.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

New Delhi: Videos of fierce fights between wild animals abound on the Internet. One such scene was recently captured on camera and shared online. The video depicts two reptiles fighting while standing up. The fascinating video will most likely take your breath away. The clip was shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.


The video depicts two reptiles fighting on the IIM Kolkata campus. The IFS officer captioned the video clip, “Learning to manage conflicts. Early morning scene from IIM Kolkata… (As received in WA)” 

The video has received 392.6k views, nearly 2,000 likes, and several comments since it was shared on Twitter. 

Here's how internet reacted to the viral clip:

"Two male Monitor Lizards squabbling over territory or a female. Breeding Male and female Monitor Lizard do not fight like this, they keep to the ground, "said one user. "OMG...fascinating...what that's are they up to? Their own survival gimmicks world. Nature is amazing "Another user commented.

