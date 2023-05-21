'Dost ho toh aise' : Viral video of turtles trying hard to flip their friend wins netizens' appreciation

screengrab

New Delhi: It has been proven time and again that animals have feelings, and their ways of expressing them are simply wonderful to see. Humans can convey their emotions because they can speak, but animals can only do so through cute gestures. Just like this video that shows a group of turtles helping their friend who flipped on its back. The way the turtles helped out their friend will surely warm your hearts.

Watch at these turtles run to help overthrow the friend in need because empathy is the most important quality of living beings pic.twitter.com/mMRg1JQAGG — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) May 11, 2023

The 19-second clip started with a group of turtles trying to move something in the pool. After zooming in a bit more, it was found that the turtles were trying to flip over a their friend that had somehow landed on its back. After a while of trying, the turtles managed to turn their friend over with their continous effort and support.

The clip was posted on Twitter by @Gabriele_Corno and garnered over 110k views. The turtles' kind gesture won the hearts of netizens online. Some netizens were also amazed by their presence of mind.

“Watch at these turtles run to help overthrow the friend in need because empathy is the most important quality of living beings,” @Gabriele_Corno wrote while posting the video.

Here’s what people posted:

An individual wrote, “Always gets me. Also how it stopped waddling when it knew help was near..” Another user said, “

Thank you! Saw this and felt better. Made me smile..” A third commented, “It is lovely to see how friend stills once realizing help is there. Love this video..” “Wow Wow Wow…. They came to the aid of one of their own… I’m enjoying seeing these acts of love from those that don’t speak a language.” expressed a fourth, while a fifth summed up their opinion in one word: “Beautiful.”