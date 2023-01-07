Search icon
Viral video of train passing through snow-laden valley in Kashmir will mesmerize you, WATCH

Well, a mesmerizing clip of a train passing through a snow-covered valley in Kashmir has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: There are many beautiful and breathtaking places around the world, but places in India are no exception. While it's winter and our social media timelines are flooded with pristine snowy foreign locations but there are some equally impressive scenes captured in India too. Amid this, there is a beautiful video making the rounds on the internet that has completely gripped the internet. Well, a mesmerizing clip of a train passing through a snow-covered valley in Kashmir has gone viral. The short segment is shared by the Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railways and it has amassed a whopping 127,000 views. Watch the clip here:

The video begins with a train standing on a platform. As the video goes on, the train passes through spectacular scenery. "A picturesque view of a train pulling through the snow-laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir," Ministry of Railways captioned the clip on Twitter. 

The video garnered over 127,000 views after being shared online. Netizens simply loved the scenic beauty of Kashmir and flooded the comments section with sweet reactions.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Sweet... Just like the "Polar Express".." A second person added, Dharti sunehari ambar neela har mausam rangeela aesa desh hai mera.  " A third person wrote, "Take me here ASAP!!"

 

