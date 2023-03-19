Search icon
Viral video of tigress with her cub inspecting camera trap delights netizens

According to sources, camera traps are installed at different locations on a regular basis to assess the reserve's biodiversity. One such camera trap caught images of this rare big cat with her cub.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Tigers are fascinating, and even more so when they are rare and elusive. That is why, when a video of a tigress and her cub inspecting a camera trap surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. According to sources, camera traps are installed at different locations on a regular basis to assess the reserve's biodiversity. One such camera trap caught images of this rare big cat with her cub.

The viral video depicts an instance in which a tigress and her two little ones notice a camera and one of the cubs inspects it. The mother intervenes to ensure that there is no danger.

 

IFS officer Saket Badola dropped this captivating clip on Twitter with a caption that reads, "“Camera check !!”


The viral video has garnered more than 25,000 views and more than a thousand likes since being shared. Reactions of netizens:

