Viral video of tigress with her cub inspecting camera trap delights netizens

New Delhi: Tigers are fascinating, and even more so when they are rare and elusive. That is why, when a video of a tigress and her cub inspecting a camera trap surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. According to sources, camera traps are installed at different locations on a regular basis to assess the reserve's biodiversity. One such camera trap caught images of this rare big cat with her cub.

Camera check !! pic.twitter.com/mTn5B9aAnc — Saket Badola IFS (@Saket_Badola) March 16, 2023

The viral video depicts an instance in which a tigress and her two little ones notice a camera and one of the cubs inspects it. The mother intervenes to ensure that there is no danger.

IFS officer Saket Badola dropped this captivating clip on Twitter with a caption that reads, "“Camera check !!”



The viral video has garnered more than 25,000 views and more than a thousand likes since being shared. Reactions of netizens:

