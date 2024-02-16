Twitter
Viral video of tiger picking up plastic bottle from waterhole angers internet, watch

The footage shows a tiger in Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra, picking up a plastic bottle from a waterhole.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 07:02 AM IST

From the depths of the ocean to the peaks of mountains, plastic pollution has marred our planet, infiltrating even the most remote and seemingly pristine regions, including forests. This dire situation poses a significant threat to wildlife, as animals often inadvertently consume or interact with discarded plastic, endangering their health and well-being.

Recently, wildlife photographer Deep Kathikar captured a poignant video illustrating the extent of this plastic menace. The footage, taken in December 2023 at Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra, depicts a tiger picking up a plastic bottle from a waterhole.

According to Kathikar, the tiger featured in the video is the cub of Tigress Bhanuskhindi from Ramdegi Hills. The video begins with the majestic tiger removing the plastic from the water and carrying it away in its mouth. Kathikar captioned the video, ''Sweet gesture by the Tiger. We will try to keep our jungles clean. Cub of Bhanuskhindi, Ramdegi Hills.''

The heartbreaking video quickly spread across the internet, leaving viewers deeply concerned. Many expressed alarm at the situation, while others were moved by the tiger's actions.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on social media, emphasizing the need for responsible behavior in wild habitats. He urged people to refrain from leaving behind plastic trash, stating, ''Why should the wild clean the garbage of the (un)civilized. Please stop carrying plastics & styrofoams into the wilderness.'' Nanda revealed that the tiger had thrown the plastic bottle in front of the videographer's car, delivering a clear message to humans.

Internet users reacted with a mix of emotions, with some expressing shame and sadness over the impact of human actions on wildlife. Others called for greater awareness and stricter measures to address plastic pollution.

The video serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to address plastic pollution and its devastating effects on wildlife habitats. I

