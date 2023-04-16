Viral video of tandoori chicken ice cream divides internet, what’s your take?

screengrab

Viral video: Tandoori chicken is one of the most well-known Indian dishes of all time. This dish is widely available in restaurants, cafes, and weddings, and it is also simple to prepare at home. This is a dish that has been invented and re-created numerous times. While there are numerous fusion Tandoori chicken recipes to explore, have you ever had tandoori chicken ice cream? Doesn't it sound strange? A video of a man creating tandoori chicken ice cream was shared online, and it perplexed many netizens. It was shared by Twitter user Mohammed Futurewala . The video has over 3,000 views.

The video shows a person putting chopped tandoori chicken on an ice cream platform, then adding a cup of milk and blending the ingredients. The vendor then adds chocolate chips and sauce and continues to mix to offer an interesting (maybe bitter) twist. The combined mixture is rolled and served in a cup with extra chocolate sauce on top, culminating in Tandoori Chicken Ice Cream, a strange concoction that is unlikely to please anyone.

This video was shared few days ago. Since then, it has garnered more than 3,000 views. The comments section is flooded with an array of reactions. While some were interested to see what it would taste like, others dismissed this ice cream combo.

One Twitter user added, "oh, come on!! not the chicken ya! no wonder people are suffering more from allergies these days!." Someone also said, "Why would you do this two perfectly delightful food.. No just no" A third person added, "YI demand law to punish such experiments/food.. " Some other users have also reacted using emojis. What do you think about this fusion tandoori chicken ice cream? Would you like to taste it?