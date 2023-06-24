Viral video of supermassive black hole's sonification stuns internet, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: Nasa's Instagram profile is a treasure trove for those who have a keen interest in captivating videos and breathtaking images that provide glimpses of the vast expanse beyond our Blue Planet. Among the multitude of posts, Nasa's latest video stands out as a truly astonishing piece. Uploaded on Instagram, it features a mesmerizing sonification of a supermassive black hole, an astronomical phenomenon that is guaranteed to leave viewers in a state of wonder.

The caption accompanying the video begins with Nasa playfully acknowledging that while the sonification may not rival the musical compositions of Beethoven's era, it is still considered a remarkable one-hit wonder. This lighthearted introduction piques the curiosity of the audience, preparing them for the mind-blowing experience that follows. Nasa goes on to provide further details about the sonification, encouraging viewers to listen to the audio representation of the supermassive black hole situated at the core of our Milky Way galaxy, known as Sagittarius A*. The intriguing revelation is made that this ancient celestial giant, which has long remained dormant, was recently awakened approximately 200 years ago, embarking on a cosmic feast, consuming gas and other celestial matter within its gravitational reach.

Listen to the incredible sonification here:

To comprehend the concept of sonification, Nasa refers to a blog post that sheds light on the intricacies of the process. According to Nasa, specific elements of the visual image, such as brightness and position, are translated into corresponding pitches and volumes. While sound cannot propagate through the vacuum of space, sonifications provide a unique avenue for experiencing and grasping complex astronomical data. This innovative approach allows the audience, including individuals with visual impairments, to "listen" to the vastness of astronomical imagery and explore the underlying data in an immersive and accessible manner. Essentially, sonification serves as a bridge between the traditionally visual domain of digital data and the realm of captivating sounds, enabling a deeper understanding and appreciation of the cosmos.

Since its posting a day ago, the video has garnered tremendous attention on Nasa's Instagram profile, accumulating nearly 5.6 million views and counting. The post has also received a significant number of likes, indicating the widespread appeal of the sonification of the supermassive black hole.

Instagram users were captivated by the video, and their reactions reflected their awe and appreciation. One user described the experience as "poetic rizz of space," expressing the ethereal and mesmerizing nature of the sonified black hole. Another user likened the sounds to that of "Heaven," conveying a sense of otherworldly beauty. A third user chimed in, expressing amazement by simply stating, "Nasa. Wow. Very amazing." The comment highlighted the sheer wonder and admiration evoked by the captivating audio representation. Lastly, a user marveled at the power of modern technology, remarking, "Modern technology is so cool." This comment acknowledged the incredible advancements that enable us to explore and interpret the mysteries of the cosmos in innovative and captivating ways.