Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video of 'Spider-Man' dancing in West Bengal market is unmissable, here's how social media reacted

In the video, an unidentified male costumed as a Marvel character can be seen dancing among other Santhali ladies as they dance to traditional music.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Viral video of 'Spider-Man' dancing in West Bengal market is unmissable, here's how social media reacted
Screen Grab

The internet has been swept up in a frenzy over a video that shows a guy costumed as Spider-Man dancing at a market in the Indian state of West Bengal. A user on Instagram with a significant following who goes by the handle 'kolkatas.illusion' is the one who uploaded the video of Mr Spider dancing.

Also, READ: Uttar Pradesh cop cries complaining about poor food quality, video goes viral

"@mrspider2014 is enjoying at Sonajhuri and vibing with shaotaal naach," reads the caption. 

In the video, an unidentified male costumed as a Marvel character can be seen dancing among other Santhali ladies as they dance to traditional music. The video was taken at Sonajhuri, which is located in Shantiniketan, as stated in the post's accompanying description.

Following its first circulation, the video has gathered more than 44,000 views and over 4,069 likes. Internet users are in stitches about it, as seen by the proliferation of laughing and flame emojis in the comments area. 

As one user put it, "Spiderman in chappal was epic". Another wrote, "Spiderman get lost from home," and Another wrote, "Made my day."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.