Viral video of 'Spider-Man' dancing in West Bengal market is unmissable, here's how social media reacted

Screen Grab

The internet has been swept up in a frenzy over a video that shows a guy costumed as Spider-Man dancing at a market in the Indian state of West Bengal. A user on Instagram with a significant following who goes by the handle 'kolkatas.illusion' is the one who uploaded the video of Mr Spider dancing.

"@mrspider2014 is enjoying at Sonajhuri and vibing with shaotaal naach," reads the caption.

In the video, an unidentified male costumed as a Marvel character can be seen dancing among other Santhali ladies as they dance to traditional music. The video was taken at Sonajhuri, which is located in Shantiniketan, as stated in the post's accompanying description.

Following its first circulation, the video has gathered more than 44,000 views and over 4,069 likes. Internet users are in stitches about it, as seen by the proliferation of laughing and flame emojis in the comments area.

As one user put it, "Spiderman in chappal was epic". Another wrote, "Spiderman get lost from home," and Another wrote, "Made my day."