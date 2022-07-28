Search icon
Viral video of specially-abled Zomato agent delivering orders in wheelchair wins netizens' heart

6 years ago Ganesh Murugan suffered a major spinal cord injury. Ganesh was hit by a truck which left him partially paralyzed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

Photo via Instagram

Every day, some heartwarming videos go viral on the Internet and win netizens' hearts. One such video is currently being circulated online which shows a specially-abled man who works for Zomato, on his way to deliver an order. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'Grooming Bulls'. It was captioned, "Best example of inspiration". 

The delivery man, identified as 37-year-old Ganesh Murugan from Chennai could be seen riding his 'special' bike and working to earn a living despite his shortcomings. The reel has received over 762k views and 109k likes. 

Ganesh's story was shared last month on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra who also revealed that Ganesh is India's wheelchair food delivery partner. His two-in-one wheelchair, developed by a start-up at IIT Madras, has been motorised for easy conveyance. The bike also has a feature where with the press of a button it detaches and converts into a simple wheelchair.  

After Gabesh's story touched netizens' hearts, now this video has made many users teary-eyed. Instagram users also praised Zomato for giving a job to a specially-abled person. One user commented, "A salute to service of Zomato for giving the job for differently abled," while another said, "couldn't hold back my tears." 

For the unversed, 6 years ago Ganesh Murugan had suffered a major spinal cord injury. Ganesh was in an accident and was hit by a truck which left him partially paralyzed. However, the life-changing accident only increased his zest for life and now Ganesh's story is an inspiration to all.

