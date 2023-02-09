Search icon
Viral video of 'snake shoes' divides internet, WATCH

The viral video shows a man wearing shoes that resemble the elevated hood of a cobra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

Viral video of 'snake shoes' divides internet, WATCH
screengrab

New Delhi: Clothing has progressed by enormous leaps and bounds over time. A quick search of the internet produces videos and posts showing some rather strange ensembles or accessories that show up 'a little too much'. Fashionistas will argue that eccentric fashion represents designers' artistic expression, but for many, it's just bizarre. Now, a clip of a person wearing shoes that resemble the elevated hood of a cobra has the internet flabbergasted. The clip is shared on Instagram by user named Viral Posts and it has amassed a whopping 57,000 views.

Watch it here: 

The viral video shows a man wearing shoes that resemble the elevated hood of a cobra. However, the internet did not approve of these “absurd” shoes.

See reactions from netizens:

"This is so so weird," reads a comment. "??" remarked a second person. A third person said, "I have only one question, why" "Nowadays shoes become so funny," added another user. "Not a good choice," said a person.  "Kya hi hai ye," commented another person.

