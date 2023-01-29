Viral video of Shah Rukh Khan lookalike grooving to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' stuns internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Bollywood lovers were captivated with Pathaan. For four years, Shah Rukh Khan's fans had been eagerly anticipating his appearance on film. On January 25, 2023, the day Pathaan was released, "The King is Back" was almost the only topic of conversation online. We all know that Pathaan's popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' has received a lot of love from netizens. Starring Deepika Padukone and SRK, the peppy song has recieved millions of views since its release. Now, a video has surfaced on internet that shows Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike grooving to the beats of the 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. The man in the clip is identified as Ibrahim Qadri who is well-known for his striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan.

In the now-viral video, Qadri can be seen dancing with a girl to the popular track. His rugged appearance and sunglasses added to his remarkable resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan. "Jhoome jo pathaan meri jaan" reads the video caption.

The reel video has amassed more than six million views and over two lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. Many SRK followers commented on the clip in response, surprised by how much the two looked alike. "Can't believe bro," one person said. "Bawaal," remarked another. One more said, "It shouldn't seem so identical, I can't tell if it's real or a duplicate," adding, "Ab itna bhi same nahi lagna tha, pata hi nahi chal raha real hai nay copy." Some users went so far as to say, "I had to strain my eyes to recognise it was not SRK. How are you able to like SRK so much?

Qadri has more than 315,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts videos imitating Shah Rukh while costumed as the actor. Additionally, he mimics the actor's trademark poses. See some of his famous videos here: