'Sealed with love': Viral video of seal unexpectedly hugging man melts hearts online

New Delhi: Finding joy in the little things that make us smile wide is what life is all about. And this viral video exemplifies it perfectly. The viral video shows a seal making a sweet gesture towards a man. The heartwarming video is sure to brighten your day and make you say aww repeatedly.

The video, shared on Twitter by Gabriele Corno, shows a man swimming in the sea. As the video progresses, the man comes across a seal, which wraps its fins around him and gives him an unexpected hug! Isn't that sweet? After the seal's hug, the man also looks surprised.

The video was shared some 21 hours ago and has garnered more than 1.6 million views and a flurry of comments.

"So sweet. We need to take care of nature so it will take care of us!!," commented an Instagram user with a heart emoticon. "The seal is swimming to him for protection because there’s likely a giant shark nearby trying to eat it.," posted another. "Sealed with a Kiss!!!!" expressed a third. "Cuddle always wins!" shared a fourth. "Actually that means there is usually a shark close by. Not kidding. The buddy system" pointed out a fifth.

