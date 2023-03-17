Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video of schoolboy's energetic dance on 'Calm Down' leaves the internet stunned, watch video

Boy's dance to "Calm Down" at school event goes viral.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

Viral video of schoolboy's energetic dance on 'Calm Down' leaves the internet stunned, watch video
Viral video of schoolboy's energetic dance on 'Calm Down' leaves the internet stunned, watch video

A video of a young schoolboy dancing energetically to the popular song "Calm Down" by Rema and Selena Gomez at a Mother's Day celebration has gone viral, causing a division among social media users. The boy was joined by other children, who also danced along with his energetic moves. While some praised the boy's dancing abilities and loved the enthusiastic atmosphere, others questioned whether such music should be played at a school event, citing the lyrics of the song as not appropriate for school children. The viral dance video has amassed 8.2 million views.

The video shows a group of young school kids gathered to celebrate Mother's Day. The boy grooved energetically to "Calm Down," and his friends quickly joined in. The audience applauded their attempt to create a lively atmosphere. While many users online heaped praises on the little boy's dancing abilities, others questioned whether such music should be played at a school event, citing the lyrics of the song as not appropriate for school children.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaidalbeiruti (@zaidalbeiruti)

Despite the division, the video has become popular on social media, with many users finding the video cute and heartwarming. One user even commented on how his friends cheered for him by clapping. Another user wrote, "Let them dance... you can see all the kids wanting to dance. Love it." Regardless of the mixed reactions, the viral dance video has brought joy and entertainment to millions of viewers on the internet.

Read more: Man gets Rs 25,000 as 'Heartbreak Insurance Fund' after his girlfriend cheats on him

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users to get new WhatsApp chat attachment menu, spotted in beta update
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.