Viral video of schoolboy's energetic dance on 'Calm Down' leaves the internet stunned, watch video

A video of a young schoolboy dancing energetically to the popular song "Calm Down" by Rema and Selena Gomez at a Mother's Day celebration has gone viral, causing a division among social media users. The boy was joined by other children, who also danced along with his energetic moves. While some praised the boy's dancing abilities and loved the enthusiastic atmosphere, others questioned whether such music should be played at a school event, citing the lyrics of the song as not appropriate for school children. The viral dance video has amassed 8.2 million views.

The video shows a group of young school kids gathered to celebrate Mother's Day. The boy grooved energetically to "Calm Down," and his friends quickly joined in. The audience applauded their attempt to create a lively atmosphere. While many users online heaped praises on the little boy's dancing abilities, others questioned whether such music should be played at a school event, citing the lyrics of the song as not appropriate for school children.

Despite the division, the video has become popular on social media, with many users finding the video cute and heartwarming. One user even commented on how his friends cheered for him by clapping. Another user wrote, "Let them dance... you can see all the kids wanting to dance. Love it." Regardless of the mixed reactions, the viral dance video has brought joy and entertainment to millions of viewers on the internet.

