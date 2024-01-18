Headlines

Viral

Viral video of school teacher dancing to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students impresses internet

A heartwarming video featuring a male teacher and students dancing to Lord Hanuman's bhajan has gone viral on Instagram.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 04:00 PM IST

In a delightful discovery within the vast realm of the internet, a touching video featuring a male teacher and his students has become the latest sensation. The heartening clip, shared by the Instagram account @aakashrajak_official, captures the group dancing joyfully to the popular Lord Hanuman's bhajan "Keejo Kesari Ke Laal" by Lakhbir Singh Lakha. Unsurprisingly, the video has garnered widespread attention, accumulating over 266,000 likes since its initial posting.

The enchanting footage unfolds with the male teacher leading the dance routine, diligently teaching his students the intricate moves set to the devotional melody. The synchronization and enthusiasm displayed by the students are nothing short of incredible, promising to bring a smile to the face of anyone who watches the performance.

Originally shared on Instagram on January 12, the video has become a hub for positive comments from netizens who can't help but express their admiration for the beautiful dance. The heartwarming spectacle has not only captured the attention of millions but has also emerged as a source of joy and appreciation within the online community.

Among the myriad reactions from viewers, one user wrote, "This is so divine and beautiful," while another exclaimed, "Wow, I am delighted to watch it." Additional comments poured in, with sentiments like "This is so beautiful" and "So, so, so amazing," highlighting the widespread appreciation for the uplifting performance.

In a world often filled with challenges, this heartening video serves as a reminder of the positive and inspiring moments that can be found on the internet, bringing people together through the shared joy of music and dance.

