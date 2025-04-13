Mukesh Ambani appears to be promoting a cure for diabetes in a video, that has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, Ambani purportedly claims that a fruit can "reset your pancreas" and eliminate the need for medication. Here's the truth behind it.

A video, showing Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani promoting a cure for diabetes, has been doing the rounds on social media for some time. In the viral clip, Ambani appears to be endorsing a miracle remedy, claiming that a fruit can "reset your pancreas" and eliminate the need for medication.

"One simple fruit that you just have to eat every day can reset your pancreas. Restore your metabolism and get your blood sugar back to the ideal 90 by next Monday, and the best part, no metformin, no strict diet, no painful finger pricks. I have assembled a team of scientists led by India’s top endocrinologist Dr. Devi Shetty. They have created a video recipe of this method for you," the billionaire industrialist purportedly says in the video.

However, several fact-checking platforms have found the video to be manipulated and generated from an unrelated clip of Ambani using artificial intelligence (AI).

Here are several ways in which you can identify whether a video has been doctored using AI.

Facial expressions or audio-visual desync: A video may be doctored if its audio does not align with the subject's mouth movements or it has sounds that seem unnaturally added. Weird facial movements such as too little blinking or expressions that do not go with the statement or situation can also imply the video is manipulated.

Lighting mismatches: Check if the lighting on the subject's face is different from that on the background.

Video background: Look for distortions, flickering, or objects in the background that seem to behave in an unnatural fashion. Pixelation, smudging, or warping around the subject's face can also mean the video is inauthentic.

Cross-check source: If you are doubtful about the credibility of a video, check and evaluate its source. For instance, if the clip is from an unofficial or unverified account, it's advisable to cross-check on credible sources. The same goes for situations that seem highly unlikely such as a public figure making a statement that is wildly unbecoming of them.