Viral video of rare glass octopus delights netizens

New Delhi: There is no denying that nature is incredible. One such spectacular natural phenomenon was captured in a video that is now going viral. Posted by The Oxygen Project on Twitter, the clip features a rare species of glass octopus, Vitreledonella richardi, floating in the sea.

Happy belated #WorldOctopusDay!



The glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world. These beautiful creatures are found in the deep sea where sunlight doesn’t reach.



The video features an almost-transparent octopus floating in the sea, with stunning visuals. The aquatic animal is seen floating peacefully in the blue waters, with glowing yellow spots and its internal organs clearly visible. “The glass octopus (Vitreledonella Richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world. These beautiful creatures are found in the deep sea where sunlight doesn’t reach,” reads the video caption.

Needless to mention, the clip went viral for obvious reasons and garnered more than 20,000 views. Internet users were captivated after watching the video and took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “The definition of life's development can be found in the sea itself..” said one user. "They're also so clear as glass that you can see their nerves and digestive tract. Their appearance is camouflaged, and this ability will protect them from attack." wrote another user.

According to the official website of the Ocean Conservancy, the beautiful cephalopod is very rarely seen because it is found at a depth of around 3,000 feet, where even sunlight cannot reach. They can reach 1.5 feet in length and live for 2-5 years.