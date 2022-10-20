Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video of rare glass octopus delights netizens

The clip features a rare species of glass octopus, Vitreledonella richardi, floating in the sea.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

Viral video of rare glass octopus delights netizens
Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: There is no denying that nature is incredible. One such spectacular natural phenomenon was captured in a video that is now going viral. Posted by The Oxygen Project on Twitter, the clip features a rare species of glass octopus, Vitreledonella richardi, floating in the sea.

The video features an almost-transparent octopus floating in the sea, with stunning visuals. The aquatic animal is seen floating peacefully in the blue waters, with glowing yellow spots and its internal organs clearly visible. “The glass octopus (Vitreledonella Richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world. These beautiful creatures are found in the deep sea where sunlight doesn’t reach,” reads the video caption.

Needless to mention, the clip went viral for obvious reasons and garnered more than 20,000 views. Internet users were captivated after watching the video and took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “The definition of life's development can be found in the sea itself..” said one user. "They're also so clear as glass that you can see their nerves and digestive tract. Their appearance is camouflaged, and this ability will protect them from attack." wrote another user. 

According to the official website of the Ocean Conservancy, the beautiful cephalopod is very rarely seen because it is found at a depth of around 3,000 feet, where even sunlight cannot reach. They can reach 1.5 feet in length and live for 2-5 years.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Skincare: get a healthy and glowing skin at home
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
2022 Range Rover launched in India, check the images of the luxury SUV
In Pics: 20 quadrillion ants live on Earth, some amazing facts you might not have known
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.