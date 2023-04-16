Search icon
Viral video of puppy playing with toddler will make your day, watch

And a video going viral online is the latest addition to that list. It captures a pet puppy playing with a toddler.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Social media is a treasure trove of heartwarming content that have the superpower to cheer us up and leave us with a smile. And a video going viral online is the latest addition to that list. It captures a pet puppy playing with a toddler. Angelic Animals, an Instagram account that posts delightful clips of animals and babies, shared the short yet adorable video and it has gone viral with over 103,000 likes so far. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANiMAL (@__angelic_animals)

WHAT IS THE VIRAL VIDEO ABOUT?

In the video, the baby crawled on the floor while his favourite dog entertained him. As his favourite dog kissed his cheeks, the child was all grins. His canine companion relished every moment, as did the toddler, who laughed the entire time. We are sure you will end up watching this footage on loop.

The internet is floored after watching the video has gathered more than 103,000 likes. People have also left numerous remarks in response to the post. Many people couldn't stop talking about the puppy's wonderful gesture for the toddler.

Reactions:

“They both will grow together for years. Ensure to love the other one when he would need you the most, as much as you would do to your own child.,” wrote a user. “I love you both of you God give both of u my life also” shared another. “Dono hi bachche cute hai ’,” commented a third. “Both Babies are so cute little n so adorable,” posted a fourth. A few others expressed the same notion too.

 

 

 

Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
First-image
Planning to visit Nainital this summer? Here are some new rules tourists should know
