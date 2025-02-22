The Mumbai Coastal Road Project faces criticism over poor patchwork repairs, leading to concerns about its quality and execution.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project, which is worth Rs 14,000 crore, is facing growing scrutiny after a viral video exposed poor-quality patchwork on a critical stretch. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is already under pressure to add an extra exit at Nepean Sea Road, a demand that has been ongoing for months. However, new concerns about the road’s construction quality and execution have surfaced following the video’s circulation.

The viral video, which shows substandard patchwork repairs on the northbound stretch near Haji Ali, has sparked outrage on social media, especially among political leaders. Shiv Sena (UBT) has accused the former Eknath Shinde-led government of favouring certain contractors, alleging mismanagement of the project. This criticism was amplified after the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took note of the issue. The PMO’s principal secretary forwarded the concerns to Maharashtra's chief secretary after the video made waves on the social media platform X.

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), strongly condemned the project’s execution. He shared his thoughts on X, saying, “The patchwork done on the Coastal Road, from Haji Ali to Worli, is a striking example of mismanagement. If our government had been in power, the Coastal Road would have been completed with top-notch quality by 2023, and today, cycle tracks and parks would have been fully operational and open to the public.”

The Coastal Road, which stretches over 10.58 km, is designed to ease traffic flow between Marine Drive and Worli. It has been opened in phases, with the most recent section becoming operational on March 12, 2024. Since its opening, the road has seen over 50 lakh vehicles, with a daily average of 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles, according to the BMC. The project includes embankment roads, elevated sections, and bridges, along with interchanges at locations like Amersons, Haji Ali, and Worli.

A key feature of the project is the two 2-km-long underground twin tunnels that allow traffic to move seamlessly between South and North Mumbai. These tunnels are designed with six lanes each, while other parts of the road feature eight lanes to accommodate the heavy traffic expected in the city.