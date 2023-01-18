Viral video of pilot daughter touching her father’s feet before take-off wins hearts online

screengrab

New Delhi: Parents want their children to succeed in life and accomplish all of their aims. Mom and dad are willing to make sacrifices to better their children's lives and help them achieve their goals. In turn, children want to make their parents proud of them. And when it finally happens, the moment will undoubtedly be sentimental. One such video, which captures emotional moments between a father and his daughter, has touched netizens' hearts and is going viral for all the right reasons. The video, which was shared on Instagram, shows a pilot's daughter seeking blessings from his father and hugging him before taking off.

Shared on Instagram by user named Captain Krutadnya Hale, the video starts with the pilot waving to the camera, and then she walks over to her father, who is sitting in the aircraft's window seat. She then bends down to touch his feet as he blesses her. The father-daughter duo then embraces, while the man looks on proudly.

“Pilot daughter flying her dad. His Happy Tears, Blessings before we take off, I never leave my home without my parents blessings, sometimes I fly early morning, leave home at 3-4 am when my parents are in deep sleep, though leaving home without touching there feet is incomplete,” reads the video caption.

Since being shared on January 7, the video has been viewed over 9.1 million times. Netizens loved this heartwarming video and shared their heartfelt reactions in the comment section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Hi Krutadnya you are not only Responsible daughter to your parents . Being a responsible pilot to the airline and the passenger now you are responsible daughter to the nation. This is your identity. Let them keep on try to vanish your identity. You are always going to touch the sky with Glory and this is your identity. Heart wish to meet you and your family one day ” remarked an individual with a heart emoticon. “Don't know why bt after seeing this video I can't stop my tears,” expressed another. “Love how she pays respect to her father, beautiful when our children’s don’t forget our sacrifices and love for them. Proud moment as a parent as well, beautiful moment. God bless her,” commented a third.