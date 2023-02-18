Search icon
'Pigeon version of moon walk': Viral video of pigeon performing backflips amazes netizens

Viral Video: One pigeon, with a blue patch on its body, stands out due to its flawless back-to-back flips, drawing all eyes to it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

'Pigeon version of moon walk': Viral video of pigeon performing backflips amazes netizens
Photo: Twitter

Every day, funny clips go viral, and the internet is flooded with incredible and hilarious videos. Another video of a pigeon doing numerous backflips has become popular on social media. Many pigeons can be seen flying around in a field in the footage. One pigeon, with a blue patch on its body, stands out due to its flawless back-to-back flips, drawing all eyes to it. Before completing a backflip three times, it is initially seen expanding its wings.

The viral video was shared on micro-blogging website Twitter by an account that goes by the name ‘Buitengebieden’. So far, the video has received over 5 million views and more than 1 lakh likes. Over 1300 users have reacted on the viral video, one wrote, “That's one talented birb.” While another said, “Hey, it's the pigeon version of the Moon Walk!!!”

 

 

The video captured the attention of internet users right away, and some even shared other recordings of animals engaging in bizarre behaviours, such as a cat imitating two boxers while watching television. There are some pigeon varieties, including the roller and tumbler, that are naturally capable of doing backflips like this, according to an article in the Universities Federation of Animal Welfare (UFAW).

The report claims that the tumbler and roller pigeon varieties have been bred specifically for their tumbling behaviour in flight, to the point that some tumblers are unable to fly and tumble instead as soon as they prepare to take flight.

