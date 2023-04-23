Search icon
Viral video of panda enjoying its bath time is too cute to miss, watch

Shared on Twitter, the video features a cute panda enjoying its bath time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

New Delhi: Do you have a bad day? Do you want to watch an animal video to brighten yourself up? If so, here's a video that will undoubtedly help. Shared on Twitter, the video features a cute panda enjoying its bath time. The clip is undoubtedly adorable and is bound to make you say “aww” repeatedly. We are convinced that even if the clip does not improve your mood, it will surely make you grin.

The video shows a panda sitting in a pool of water connected to a little stream. The fluffy animal may be seen thoroughly enjoying itself as water runs through the stream into the pool. The panda continues to splash water all over itself, which is cute to watch. It's fascinating to witness the panda having so much fun doing something as simple as bathing.

 

The video was shared on April 20. It has since then accumulated over 632,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Netizens adored the cute panda and expressed their want to cuddle it. Many people have mentioned how the animal instantly improves their mood.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:
"So cute," one Twitter user commented. "Soooo lovely to watch," said another. Sir, thank you for sharing." "Babies are naughty and joyful," a third said. A fourth commented, "It is always delightful to see a panda, especially a baby panda."

 

 

