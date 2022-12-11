Search icon
Pakistani YouTuber gifts baby donkey to his bride in wedding, video goes viral

The Pakistani YouTuber also explained in a video why he gifted a baby donkey to his bride.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 07:37 AM IST

Pakistani YouTuber gifts baby donkey to his bride in wedding, video goes viral
Pakistani YouTuber gifts donkey to his bride on their wedding day, video goes viral (Photos: Insta/Azlan Shah)

A Pakistani YouTuber has caught the attention of netizens with the gift he gave to his bride on their wedding day. YouTuber Azlan Shah from Karachi surprised his bride with a baby donkey at their reception. He recently tied the knot with social media influencer Dr Warisha. 

Shah said that he always knew that Warisha loves donkey kids that why's he brought a baby donkey for her as a wedding gift. The video of the event was posted on Shah's Instagram page. He also explained the reason for the unique gift. The video has garnered over 2.81 lakh views on the social platform.

 

 

In the video, Azlan says, "The question is, why only a donkey in the gift? So the answer is that you (bride) like it and secondly, it is the most hardworking and loving animal in the world."

 

 

Warisha can also be heard saying, "I will not let you remain just a donkey." While Azlan said, "I love animals, whatever people may say, donkey is my spirit animal, I love donkey, this is my gift to Warisha." The video of this incident has become increasingly viral on social media and people are reacting fiercely on this issue.

