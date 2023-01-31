Search icon
'Abdullah start ho jao': Video of Pakistani anchors discussing Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding gifts goes viral

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: The video has drawn the attention of the netizens and sparked a meme-fest on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

The marriage of Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has been in the news since January 23. Even after one week, the wedding of the couple is being discussed not just in India but in Pakistan as well. A video of two Pakistani anchors talking about the wedding during a live telecast has gone viral on social media. 

The two anchors can be seen talking about wedding gifts received by Athiya and Rahul. The video has drawn the attention of the netizens and sparked a meme-fest on Twitter.

In the video, the female anchor asks her co-anchor to read the list aloud, saying 'Abdullah start ho jao' before she starts listing the gifts herself. She said that the bride’s father, Suniel Shetty, gave the couple a Rs 5 crore apartment as a wedding gift.

However, her colleague quickly corrected her with the right figure of Rs 50 crore, saying, “5 crore mein toh Karachi mein apartment nahi aana.” Let us tell you that after the marriage of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, some reports claimed that they received gifts worth crores of rupees from Bollywood stars and cricketers. However, Sunil Shetty rejected such reports.

Check the viral video and how netizens are reacting to it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

