'Abdullah start ho jao': Video of Pakistani anchors discussing Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding gifts goes viral (Photos: Twitter)

The marriage of Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has been in the news since January 23. Even after one week, the wedding of the couple is being discussed not just in India but in Pakistan as well. A video of two Pakistani anchors talking about the wedding during a live telecast has gone viral on social media.

The two anchors can be seen talking about wedding gifts received by Athiya and Rahul. The video has drawn the attention of the netizens and sparked a meme-fest on Twitter.

In the video, the female anchor asks her co-anchor to read the list aloud, saying 'Abdullah start ho jao' before she starts listing the gifts herself. She said that the bride’s father, Suniel Shetty, gave the couple a Rs 5 crore apartment as a wedding gift.

However, her colleague quickly corrected her with the right figure of Rs 50 crore, saying, “5 crore mein toh Karachi mein apartment nahi aana.” Let us tell you that after the marriage of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, some reports claimed that they received gifts worth crores of rupees from Bollywood stars and cricketers. However, Sunil Shetty rejected such reports.

Check the viral video and how netizens are reacting to it.

Abdullah start ho jao pic.twitter.com/Le7BwYKXPY — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) January 30, 2023

Literally beganee ki Shaadi Mein Abdullah deewana — Dr. Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) January 30, 2023

Abdullah ki jitni salary hai utne ka toh mere ghar catering wale le lete hai — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) January 30, 2023

Unko apni poori economy dikh gayi dowry mei — It's Bisht (@BishtPleaseee) January 30, 2023

Abdullah start ho jao Mujhe laga party me khana khane aaye hain.. — (@kp_tushar) January 30, 2023

Economy aise hi khrab nhi hai inki — GoLu (@gabbar_biran) January 30, 2023

