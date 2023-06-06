Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video of Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz on Boston streets wins netizens' hearts

For the executive education program at the Harvard Business School, Rizwan and his Pakistani captain Babar Azam are presently in the American city.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Viral video of Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz on Boston streets wins netizens' hearts
Viral video of Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz on Boston streets wins netizens' hearts | Photo: Twitter

The video of Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan doing namaz (prayer) on the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, went popular on social media. For the executive education program at the Harvard Business School, Rizwan and his Pakistani captain Babar Azam are presently in the American city.

Rizwan can be seen in the footage parking his car and praying outside. Everyone was drawn to the video, and it quickly became viral online.  A few days ago, Rizwan just posted on his social media about praying for those who perished in the terrible train catastrophe that occurred recently in Balasore, Odisha.

Rizwan wrote in his tweet, "Loss of human lives is always painful as we are all one ummah. My heart and prayers go to the people affected by the train accident in India". 

Along with other notable sports figures like Kaka, Gerard Pique, Chris Paul, and Paul Gasol joined the Harvard Business School programme.

Fans immediately reacted to the video by praising their favourite cricketer for doing the deed while scrupulously adhering to Islamic rules and seeming to be having fun while visiting the United States.

Pakistan's hosting rights for the 2019 Asia Cup appear to be at risk as a result of the concerned boards' support for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in rejecting a hybrid approach put up by PCB president Najam Sethi.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 718 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.