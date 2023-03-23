Viral video of owl rotating its head completely stuns internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Owls can rotate their heads almost completely without damaging the delicate blood vessels in their necks and heads or cutting off blood flow to their brains, according to medical illustrators and neurological imaging specialists. However, have you ever seen a bird rotate its neck? No? Don't fear, we've got a treat for you in the form of a video of an animal turning its head upside down that has shocked the internet. The footage was shared on Twitter by @Buitengebieden and has received over 698,000 views to date.

Owls can rotate their heads 270 degrees.. pic.twitter.com/zjUHI8hKMZ — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 22, 2023

An owl can be seen in the now-viral video rotating its neck as far as it can while gazing at the camera. The bird's yellow eyes stay open throughout the motion, eliciting amusing remarks from social media users.

The video has received over 698k views since it was posted on March 23. Netizens adored the video and expressed their mixed feelings in the comments area. "Burrowing owls are distinct in that they can run faster than they can fly." Because it lives in open grasslands rather than forests, the burrowing owl has evolved longer legs that allow it to sprint as well as fly when hunting. "Look at it in its commanding walk!" one user exclaimed. "so so so so adorable love it," said another. "It gets scary," a third said. "OMG it's so scary," wrote a fourth individual.

According to scientists, humans and some other animals can only move their eyes to track objects or use peripheral vision to scan an area. Owls, on the other hand, can accomplish the same effect by turning their heads. Experts believe this is due to owls' fixed eye sockets, which prevent their eyes from rotating.