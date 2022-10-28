Viral video of octopus walking on ocean floor leaves internet mesmerised

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The animal kingdom is full of fascinating creatures. Each animal has a defence mechanism that allows it to flee and avoid predators. Some have the ability to change colours, while others can inject venom into predators or are covered in spikes. But, have you ever seen an octopus walking? In case you haven’t, this clip is sure to leave you stunned. Twitter account by the name of @Fascinating shared a video in which a octopus can be seen walking on the ocean floor. The video is so, so stunning and netizens can’t get enough of it.

Watch the clip here:

Some scientists refer to octopuses not having eight legs, but six “arms” and two “legs,” because the two rear appendages are used to walk on the sea floor.pic.twitter.com/F8I2q4lkYV — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 27, 2022

In the post, the account named @Fascinating explained about the enigmatic creature's walking style in detail. “Some scientists refer to octopuses not having eight legs, but six “arms” and two “legs,” because the two rear appendages are used to walk on the sea floor,” they tweeted.

Read: Viral video: Elderly woman dances to Govinda's 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye' song, impresses internet

The video has caused quite a stir among netizens since it was shared. It's clear from the millions of views it's received so far, and the number is growing. The captivating video also sparked a lot of discussion. While some were taken aback, others couldn't stop remarking on how "awesome nature is." Some even described the video as "amazing." Some people have commented that the creature appears to be from another planet. “Wonderful.. never seen it before.. thanks for sharing(sic),” a user wrote. “I didn't know octopus can walk..really very Beautiful (sic),” another user wrote.