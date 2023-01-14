Viral video of 'most impossible dance' Zaouli stuns internet, WATCH

screengrab

New Delhi: Around the world, there are numerous dance forms, each with its own significance. While some may appear simple to perform, many require years of practise to become experts. But how many different dance styles are there? Have you ever heard of the "Zaouli" dance from the Ivory Coast? It is thought to be "the most impossible dance in the world," according to a recent viral video.

This is "Zaouli" dance of Central Ivory Coast and is labelled as the most impossible dance in the world! pic.twitter.com/1F3SSzhF3O — Figen (@TheFigen_) January 12, 2023

The video is going viral on the internet because of its unique and incredible hard dance steps, which people are having difficulty figuring out. The dance appears to be being performed at a cultural event in Africa. The dance form is part of the Guro people's tradition in central Ivory Coast. The mask worn by the dancer in the video is an important part of the dance performance. The bright purple mask is thought to have been designed in the 1950s after a girl named Djela Lou Zaouli.

By now, the video has received over 2 million views and over 45,000 likes. Users are also leaving informative comments about it.

Zaouli is a popular music and dance practised by the Guro communities of Cote d'Ivoire's Bouafle and Zuenoula departments, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).