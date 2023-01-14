Search icon
Viral video of 'most impossible dance' Zaouli stuns internet, WATCH

Have you ever heard of the "Zaouli" dance from the Ivory Coast? It is thought to be "the most impossible dance in the world,"

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Around the world, there are numerous dance forms, each with its own significance. While some may appear simple to perform, many require years of practise to become experts. But how many different dance styles are there? Have you ever heard of the "Zaouli" dance from the Ivory Coast? It is thought to be "the most impossible dance in the world," according to a recent viral video.

The video is going viral on the internet because of its unique and incredible hard dance steps, which people are having difficulty figuring out. The dance appears to be being performed at a cultural event in Africa. The dance form is part of the Guro people's tradition in central Ivory Coast. The mask worn by the dancer in the video is an important part of the dance performance. The bright purple mask is thought to have been designed in the 1950s after a girl named Djela Lou Zaouli.

By now, the video has received over 2 million views and over 45,000 likes. Users are also leaving informative comments about it.

Zaouli is a popular music and dance practised by the Guro communities of Cote d'Ivoire's Bouafle and Zuenoula departments, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

