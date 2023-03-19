Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video of mom cuddling with her triplets melts hearts on the internet

. The short clip was posted to Instagram by @dr.chelseafoglia and has gone viral with over 23 million views within hours of being made available online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Viral video of mom cuddling with her triplets melts hearts on the internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Are you looking for a video to beat you boredom? Then here is a clip that may just do the trick. This video captures the sweetest bonding between a mother and her kids. Chances are, the heartwarming footage will leave you grinning from ear to ear. The absolutely adorable clip shows a mother cuddling with her triplets. The short clip was posted to Instagram by @dr.chelseafoglia and has gone viral with over 23 million views within hours of being made available online.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chelsea (@dr.chelseafoglia)

The heart-touching recording opens with a mom cuddling and fonding her cutest triplets. The viral video will immediately make you beam a big smile.

Needless to mention that the video has gone viral with over 23 million views and hundreds of likes. In the comments section, netizens shared their thoughts about the clip and thanked Dr. Chelsea for sharing the video.

The clip has encouraged individuals to share all kinds of heartfelt comments. Some people also commented that the entire incident is utterly adorable.

"The cutest babies," an Instagram user noted. "The only type of video you need in life!" "I really like the song," said another. "There's so much sweetness, I can't handle it!" exclaimed a third. And we can all connect to that feeling.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Massive 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador, death toll touches 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.