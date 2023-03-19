Viral video of mom cuddling with her triplets melts hearts on the internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Are you looking for a video to beat you boredom? Then here is a clip that may just do the trick. This video captures the sweetest bonding between a mother and her kids. Chances are, the heartwarming footage will leave you grinning from ear to ear. The absolutely adorable clip shows a mother cuddling with her triplets. The short clip was posted to Instagram by @dr.chelseafoglia and has gone viral with over 23 million views within hours of being made available online.

Watch it here:

The heart-touching recording opens with a mom cuddling and fonding her cutest triplets. The viral video will immediately make you beam a big smile.

Needless to mention that the video has gone viral with over 23 million views and hundreds of likes. In the comments section, netizens shared their thoughts about the clip and thanked Dr. Chelsea for sharing the video.

The clip has encouraged individuals to share all kinds of heartfelt comments. Some people also commented that the entire incident is utterly adorable.

"The cutest babies," an Instagram user noted. "The only type of video you need in life!" "I really like the song," said another. "There's so much sweetness, I can't handle it!" exclaimed a third. And we can all connect to that feeling.