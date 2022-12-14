Search icon
Viral video: Man ‘run over’ by bus in Mumbai, walks up to a miraculous escape

Viral video: The man hurriedly walked up to the bus driver to register his protest after being hit by the vehicle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 08:51 PM IST

Viral video: Man ‘run over’ by bus in Mumbai, walks up to a miraculous escape
Viral video: Man ‘run over’ by bus in Mumbai, walks up to a miraculous escape (Photo: Twitter/MyPowai)

Mumbai: A video of a man being knocked down and run over by a bus has gone viral on the internet. However, the unidentified man miraculously managed to escape unhurt from the 'accident'.

The incident took place on Tuesday just outside the Everest Heights Buildings near LakeSide complex in the fashionable Powai area in Mumbai.

The stunning 45-second video has captured vehicles moving slowly on a narrow but crowded road without a divider and several pedestrians walking around or crossing the road carefully.

Suddenly, a man attired in full white kurta-pyjama suit starts crossing the road when an oncoming bus knocks him down. He stumbles and tries to get up, but is again thrown flat and the bus `runs over` him completely.

As some shocked pedestrians and even a local building security guard noticed the 'accident', they waved and shouted at the bus driver, who halted the vehicle and opened his door to peer at the commotion.

Moments later, the man himself got up, apparently shaken but unscathed, and hurriedly walked up to the bus driver to register his protest, as the video cuts off.

A local marketing consultant Pradeep S. Menon said that traffic has assumed crazy proportions in the residential-cum-commercial Powai-Chandivali areas, and the Mumbai Traffic Police and BMC must pay urgent attention to avoid such incidents "which may not always result in a miracle".

(With inputs from IANS)

