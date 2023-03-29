Viral video of man playing Sidhu Moosewala's song on a sarangi will soothe your soul

New Delhi: Sidhu Moosewala, a Punjabi singer, has left a heritage of incredible music. Some of his songs are well-known around the globe, and people enjoy singing along to his music. If you like Sidhu Moosewala, you won't want to miss this video of a folk musician performing his song on a sarangi.
Sector 17, Chandigarh. Can you guess the tune? pic.twitter.com/yyFyFrTK1L — Sakoon Singh (@SakoonSingh) March 26, 2023
The viral video begins with an elderly man sitting on the street holding a sarangi. He can be heard performing Sidhu Moosewala's song 295. Sukoon Singh shared the clip on Twitter with a caption that reads, "Sector 17, Chandigarh. Can you guess the tune?"
The video amassed over 5 million views after being shared online. The clip also triggered an array of impresive reactions from Twitter users.
"It's 295," one person said. "Sector 17 has a vibe that you can't find anywhere else in the country," said another. "This is the talent," a third person commented. "It broke my heart in some way!" "God bless BOTH the artists," a fourth added.
More reactions from netizens:
As a kid, I remember going to that South Indian restaurant almost every month with my father in mid 80s'. Sector 17 was the best place to go in Chandigarh.— ASHU (@ashufabulous) March 26, 2023
We spend so much money here and there, little we can appreciate and help them with money — Bhawnaa Sharma (@bhawnasharma494) March 26, 2023
ਇਹ ਟਿਊਨ ਈ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਹੈ ।। pic.twitter.com/gLtQONlJu1 — GURDEEP SINGH MATHARU (@GurdeepSinghDau) March 26, 2023