Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video of man playing Sidhu Moosewala's song on a sarangi will soothe your soul

If you like Sidhu Moosewala, you won't want to miss this video of a folk musician performing his song on a sarangi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Viral video of man playing Sidhu Moosewala's song on a sarangi will soothe your soul
screengrab

New Delhi: Sidhu Moosewala, a Punjabi singer, has left a heritage of incredible music. Some of his songs are well-known around the globe, and people enjoy singing along to his music. If you like Sidhu Moosewala, you won't want to miss this video of a folk musician performing his song on a sarangi.

The viral video begins with an elderly man sitting on the street holding a sarangi. He can be heard performing Sidhu Moosewala's song 295. Sukoon Singh shared the clip on Twitter with a caption that reads, "Sector 17, Chandigarh. Can you guess the tune?"

The video amassed over 5 million views after being shared online. The clip also triggered an array of impresive reactions from Twitter users.


"It's 295," one person said. "Sector 17 has a vibe that you can't find anywhere else in the country," said another. "This is the talent," a third person commented. "It broke my heart in some way!" "God bless BOTH the artists," a fourth added.

More reactions from netizens:

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 648 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.