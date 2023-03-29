Viral video of man playing Sidhu Moosewala's song on a sarangi will soothe your soul

screengrab

New Delhi: Sidhu Moosewala, a Punjabi singer, has left a heritage of incredible music. Some of his songs are well-known around the globe, and people enjoy singing along to his music. If you like Sidhu Moosewala, you won't want to miss this video of a folk musician performing his song on a sarangi.

Sector 17, Chandigarh. Can you guess the tune? pic.twitter.com/yyFyFrTK1L — Sakoon Singh (@SakoonSingh) March 26, 2023

The viral video begins with an elderly man sitting on the street holding a sarangi. He can be heard performing Sidhu Moosewala's song 295. Sukoon Singh shared the clip on Twitter with a caption that reads, "Sector 17, Chandigarh. Can you guess the tune?"

The video amassed over 5 million views after being shared online. The clip also triggered an array of impresive reactions from Twitter users.



"It's 295," one person said. "Sector 17 has a vibe that you can't find anywhere else in the country," said another. "This is the talent," a third person commented. "It broke my heart in some way!" "God bless BOTH the artists," a fourth added.

More reactions from netizens:

As a kid, I remember going to that South Indian restaurant almost every month with my father in mid 80s'. Sector 17 was the best place to go in Chandigarh. March 26, 2023

We spend so much money here and there, little we can appreciate and help them with money — Bhawnaa Sharma (@bhawnasharma494) March 26, 2023