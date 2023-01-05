Search icon
Viral video of lion hugging man will kill your midweek blues, WATCH

The video begins with a lion approaching a man. The wild cat opens its massive arms and tries to hug the boy as the video progresses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Interactions between animals and humans are the most lovable. While most people are seen hugging and kissing with their pets, one man caught everyone's attention when he was seen playing with an adult lion. A heartfelt video of a man comforting a lion has gone viral. The short video was shared on Instagram by @lionlovershub and has received over 50,000 views. We are convinced that you, like us, will watch the entire video on a loop.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lion Lovers (@lionlovershub)

The video begins with a lion approaching a man. The wild cat opens its massive arms and tries to hug the boy as the video progresses. In return, the boy embraces and unconditionally loves the wild cat. The man's gestures and the wild cat's endearing facial expressions make the video fascinating to watch. We are confident that the brief segment will lift your spirits.

Netizens adored the video and showered it with love and heart emojis in the comments section. The touching video has over 7,000 likes and is quickly gaining popularity.

Here's how netizens reacted to the adorable clip:

"How many people who watch this right now wish for a hug like this?" a heart emoticon user commented. "Aaawww I really liked the clip, thank you for sharing," another person said. "It's so super cute," said a third. "Soooo treasured love love!" exclaimed a fourth, adding a heart emoticon.

Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Janhvi Kapoor turns into 'little mermaid', fans call her 'next Kylie Jenner'
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
These bold pics of Sakshi Chopra, Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter, will blow your mind
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
