A group of Indian tourists sparked outrage after a video featured them performing garba on the observation deck of Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa went viral on social media, triggering netizens' reactions. The short clip was shared on Instagram by Dubai-based content creator under the name The Walking Lens.

The clip showed the tourists, dressed in yellow outfits, dancing to popular Gujarati song Chogada song from Ayush Sharma-starrer Loveyatri. "A viral video shows tourists dancing to the Chogada song on top of the iconic Burj Khalifa,” the caption read.

"Woud you dance there with your gang?" it added. However, the garba performance did not seemingly sit well with netizens who slammed the tourists, accusing them of "disrespecting the sanctity of public places".

Here's how netizens reacted

"Stop embarrassing the rest of us", an user wrote. Another user commented, "Why is this glorified? We must learn to respect the sanctity of public places." A third joined, "Civic sense? RIP".

Another user wrote, "It's not proper etiquette to do this in public areas, as other people might get disturbed...we have to respect that"