Viral video of Indian employees dancing to welcome foreign client sparks online debate, netizens say 'This is embarrassing'

An undated video of office employees dancing for a foreigner has gone viral, igniting a discussion about Indian employees' conduct in the workplace. The clip, shared on X, allegedly shows tech employees welcoming a foreign client with a dance performance in their office. DNA could not independently verify this claim.

What exactly happened?

The video shows numerous of employees dancing to the Telugu song "Killi Killi." Some are even barefoot. The foreigner is seen cheering them on as they perform.

The clip then shows an employee's solo dance to the Bollywood song "Main Tera Boyfriend." The foreigner continues to watch with a smile, seemingly impressed by the performance.

The video was originally shared by a user on Reddit with the title: “India should stop chaprification of corporate offices. Such showcasing will only make other countries feel Indian offices are casual and not worthy of serious work."

Social media reaction

After the video received over two million views, some Indian users expressed anger, while others found no issue with the employees' dance.

Taking to the comment section one user wrote, “This is super cringe. Super, super cringe. And these women or girls, or whatever… oh god. I hope they find some honor, some self-respect. Stop treating Europeans as gods. However, they must first start thinking more positively about themselves," a user wrote on X.

"This is embarrassing. They need to stop this random dance scene. The dance itself isn’t good, and the optics are much worse," said one of them.

Another added, “Submissiveness is a state of mind. To foreigners, politicians, bureaucracy, or even business magnates.”

“This looks so so unprofessional," said a forth user.

While some useres were also there who appriciated this as a user said, "This is done in most workplaces to break the fatigue of sitting behind a desk and do a mental reset. It helps with the physical as well as mental well-being of these workers,"

Another added, "They work hard, so let them enjoy themselves."