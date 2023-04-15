'Time to leave this planet': Internet reacts to bizarre fried ice cream; video goes viral

Photo: Instagram

Indians are known for being foodie, as a result weird food combo goes viral. From pastry pakora to fanta magi, we have observed individuals chowing down on the most peculiar food combinations. Everyone is anticipating ice cream now that summer has arrived to beat the heat.

One of these videos featuring a man creating fried ice cream recently went viral. The man making the crunchy ice cream in the video scoops a lot of vanilla ice cream into a bowl of bread crumbs followed by mixing it into white flour paste. The man then placed the ice cream scoop in the oil to fry.

After it has been fried, he places it in a bowl and tops it with chocolate syrup. The caption for the video that 'The Foodie Nation' uploaded on their official Instagram account read, "Tag your Freind Who will try this Fried Ice Cream"

Since being posted, the now-viral video has received over 78 lakh views and over 2 lakh likes. The video has grossed out many ice-cream lovers on Instagram. One wrote, “time to leave this planet.” Another questioned, “How is it not melting?”

"Fried ice cream is a thing it was made 140 years back stop if you don't know the real culinary world and it tastes damn good not the one this guy made though," says one user who goes by the username "Appunni Srambical."

Watch viral video here:

